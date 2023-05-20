Peralta picked up a hold against Cincinnati on Friday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Peralta came into Friday with three saves over the past week, but manager Aaron Boone chose to g go him in the eighth with New York clinging to a one-run lead. The southpaw got the job done with a pair of punchouts in a perfect inning, then was replaced by Nick Ramirez in the ninth. Peralta has pitched well this year and should continue to see save chances, but Friday's bullpen usage is a reminder that the Yankees haven't settled on him -- or anyone else -- as their full-time closer.