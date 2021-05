Peralta (1-0) was credited with the win Tuesday against Texas, allowing one hit and striking out one over one inning.

Starter Jameson Taillon made it through only 4.1 frames, opening the door for Peralta to grab his first win as a Yankee. The right-hander picked up two victories with the Giants earlier in the campaign, so his record now stands at 3-1. Since joining the Yankees in late April, Peralta has posted a 2.84 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across 6.1 innings.