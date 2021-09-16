Peralta (5-3) took the win over Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing one hit and retiring one batter via strikeout.

Peralta came into the contest with two outs in the eighth inning and the Yankees down by a run. He allowed a single to Anthony Santander but finished the frame by striking out Ramon Urias. The southpaw was credited with the win as a result of New York rallying for two runs in the top of the ninth. Peralta has struck out five batters in his last 3.2 frames but has also walked five over that stretch.