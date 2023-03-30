Peralta pitched in six Grapefruit League games, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks while posting a 9:2 K:BB over 5.2 innings.

Peralta's 14.3 K/9 this spring probably shouldn't be hyped up too much given that the veteran has never averaged a strikeout per inning in any of his seven big-league campaigns. Still, it was a good spring overall for the left-hander, who is coming off a career-best performance last season during which he posted a 2.72 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB across 56.1 innings. Peralta is expected to have an important role in the Yankees' bullpen again this season, as he's currently the only lefty reliever slated to be on the Opening Day roster.