Peralta (back) will be placed on the injured list with a back issue Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Peralta struggled Sunday against the Brewers, giving up two runs on three hits while failing to record an out. The move can be backdated to Monday, and the Yankees hope that the left-hander will be available for the team's final series of the regular season since his injury isn't considered particularly serious, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.