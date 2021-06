Peralta was placed on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain Saturday, retroactive to June 23.

Peralta hasn't pitched since June 18, and he's apparently been dealing with a back issue that will force him to miss additional time. It's not yet clear whether he'll need to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf, but Albert Abreu and Brooks Kriske were recalled as part of a corresponding move.