Peralta (1-0) was credited with the win Tuesday against Toronto. He allowed one walk and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning of relief.

Peralta came on in the top of the ninth inning with New York trailing by two runs. He walked George Springer with two outs but retired the other three batters he faced to keep the deficit at two. Peralta was then credited with the win after Aaron Judge belted a walkoff three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. The left-handed reliever has been solid this season, posting a 1.64 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 11 innings. His 6:5 K:BB isn't ideal, however.