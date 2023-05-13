Peralta gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Rays.

Ian Hamilton, Michael King and Clay Holmes had all worked earlier in the night, so when Anthony Rizzo gave the Yankees the lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth, manager Aaron Boone didn't have many other options to try and close things out. Peralta has been effective this season when called upon, collecting two wins and three holds over 17 appearances (plus Friday's save) with a 1.88 ERA and 16:8 K:BB through 14.1 innings, and if the team's late-inning picture does become a true committee, the 31-year-old would be the only lefty in the mix.