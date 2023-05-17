Peralta walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The Yankees' bullpen got taxed early when Domingo German was ejected ahead of the fourth inning, but Clay Holmes was still saved for the eighth inning and Peralta for the ninth. Michael King, who had thrown 1.1 inning Monday, wasn't used. Peralta has now picked up a save in each of his last three appearances, and at least for now he appears to be manager Aaron Boone's preferred closing option. Holmes has a 10:1 K:BB over the course of a six-game scoreless streak, however, so it may not take much of a stumble from Peralta to drop him back into a setup role.