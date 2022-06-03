Peralta allowed one walk and struck out two across 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Peralta entered the game with a five-run lead but with the bases loaded. He retired Jared Walsh to end the threat and closed out the final frame without incident. It was Peralta's first save of the season, and he doesn't figure to find himself in the closer role often with both Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) and Clay Holmes occupying the ninth inning. Even so, Peralta has had an effective start to the campaign by maintaining a 2.08 ERA and 11:6 K:BB across 17.1 frames.