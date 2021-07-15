Peralta was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday.
It's not yet clear whether Peralta has tested positive for the virus, but he'll be unavailable in the near future following his placement on the injured list. If the southpaw hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, he'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. Across his last two appearances, Peralta allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out one in two innings. Left-hander Zack Britton (hamstring) was reinstated from the injured list as part of a corresponding move.