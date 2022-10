Peralta (back) will be activated from the injured list and named to the ALDS roster ahead of Tuesday's Game 1 against Cleveland, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Peralta was placed on the 15-day injured list Sept. 19 due to left thoracic spine tightness, but the veteran reliever will be activated prior to Game 1 of the ALDS. He appeared in 56 games for the Yankees during the regular season, accruing a 2.72 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 47:17 K:BB across 56.1 innings.