Peralta picked up the save Tuesday against Boston. He allowed no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Peralta entered the game up 7-4 with one out and two runners on in the 10th inning. He allowed a single and a sacrifice fly to score both inherited runners but struck out Rafael Devers to end the game and record his fourth save of the season and first since Aug. 23. Peralta has been effective for the Yankees as he owns a 2.41 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 56 innings this season.