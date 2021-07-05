Peralta will remain on the Yankees' active roster after Tyler Wade was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Peralta was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, and he served as the 27th man during the team's doubleheader against the Mets. The southpaw didn't appear in either of the two games, but he'll remain in the major-league bullpen going forward. Peralta has posted a 5.32 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 23.2 innings across 30 relief appearances this year.