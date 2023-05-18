Peralta (2-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Yankees were downed 3-0 by the Blue Jays, recording one out in the 10th inning and giving up three runs (one earned) on one hit.

With Cavan Biggio on second to begin the frame as the phantom runner, Whit Merrifield reached on a grounder up the middle that Anthony Volpe couldn't field cleanly before Danny Jansen hooked a first-pitch slider over the wall in left field to end the night. The long ball snapped Peralta's 10-appearance scoreless streak, and while his 2.16 ERA on the season is still sharp, his 1.38 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB in 16.2 innings aren't elite numbers. The veteran southpaw will still be in the high-leverage mix, but this stumble won't help his chances of locking up the closer role for the Yankees.