Peralta was traded from the Giants to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Mike Tauchman, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

The 29-year-old appeared 10 games for the Giants this season with a 5.40 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB over 8.1 innings, and he'll continue the year in New York. Peralta should fill a mid-relief role and provide lefty depth in the bullpen for the Yankees.