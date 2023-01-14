Peralta and the Yankees agreed to a one-year deal Saturday, avoiding arbitration.
The 31-year-old lefty is coming off a career year, as he finished 2022 with a 2.72 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 56.1 innings of relief. He saved four games and could be one of the options for saves again this season if Clay Holmes struggles or gets hurt, though the Yankees may instead want to match him up against opposing team's toughest lefties. Left-handed hitters slashed just .155/.211/.211 in 77 plate appearances against Peralta last season.