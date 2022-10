Peralta (back) won't travel with the Yankees on Monday for the final series of the regular season at Texas, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old will continue his rehab at Somerset and could throw a live bullpen session this week. Peralta has been a key bullpen piece with a 2.72 EAR in 56 appearances for New York this year, and it appears he could be available for the start of the ALDS, which begins Oct. 11.