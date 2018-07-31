Yankees' Wendell Rijo: Struggling with Trenton
Rijo is slashing .243/.309/.338 with zero home runs and one steal in 74 at-bats with Double-A Trenton.
He was shipped to New York from Milwaukee as part of the deal that sent backup catcher Erik Kratz to the Brewers earlier this summer, but has struggled to get going in his new organization. At best, he profiles as a utility player off the bench in the big leagues, but may not even achieve that level of professional success.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...