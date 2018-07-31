Rijo is slashing .243/.309/.338 with zero home runs and one steal in 74 at-bats with Double-A Trenton.

He was shipped to New York from Milwaukee as part of the deal that sent backup catcher Erik Kratz to the Brewers earlier this summer, but has struggled to get going in his new organization. At best, he profiles as a utility player off the bench in the big leagues, but may not even achieve that level of professional success.