Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday.
Rodriguez is back in affiliated ball for the first time since the 2015 campaign, when he made seven relief appearances for the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 32-year-old right-hander will rejoin that same affiliate seven years later, hoping to pitch well enough to earn a late-season cup of coffee with the Yankees for what would be his first big-league action since 2014, when he appeared in two games for the Royals. Rodriguez most recently pitched in the Mexican League, earning an All-Star nod while producing a 2.01 ERA and 73:13 K:BB in 44.2 innings for Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos.