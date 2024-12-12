The Yankees signed Rodriguez to a minor-league contract Thursday, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.
Rodriguez signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees before the 2023 season but was taken by the Cardinals in the Rule 5 draft. The 34-year-old throws hard but has been limited to just 20 appearances in the minors over the last two seasons because of shoulder problems.
More News
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Re-signed to minors contract•
-
Wilking Rodriguez: Elects free agency•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Set for bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Moved to 60-day IL•