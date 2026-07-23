Yankees' Will Warren: Appears out of bullpen Wednesday

Warren earned a hold in the second game of a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Warren had been scheduled to start Tuesday, but that game was rained out. Max Fried returned from a lengthy absence to start the second game of Wednesday's twin bill while Gerrit Cole started the matinee, leaving Warren to make his first relief appearance of the season. The right-hander had been penciled in as New York's starter Friday for the opening game of a series in Philadelphia, but the Yankees have since shifted him to Sunday, with Cam Schlittler now scheduled to take the mound Friday and Ryan Weathers following Saturday, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.