The Yankees promoted Warren from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

According to Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune, Warren is slated to make his debut for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday versus Charlotte. The 23-year-old right-hander earned the appointment to the Yankees' top affiliate after submitting a 2.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB across 29.1 innings for Somerset.