Warren struck out a season-high 10 batters over five scoreless innings Sunday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Warren has one of the better sliders at Triple-A and a pair of low-to-mid 90s fastballs, with him throwing his sinker more often while getting more whiffs off the four-seamer. That sinker/slider combo has helped him generate groundballs at a 51.8 percent clip at Triple-A. Warren has come on strong, logging a 2.13 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 50.2 innings over his last nine starts. He could join the big-league rotation sometime next year.