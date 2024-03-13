Warren is a candidate to step into a starting role to open the season if Gerrit Cole (elbow) needs to miss time, Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media reports.

Warren allowed one run in three innings in a Grapefruit League game against the Orioles on Monday, and he's posted a 3.52 ERA over 7.2 frames overall this spring. The right-hander has struck out eight over that span but has also allowed nine hits and three walks. Still, the overall impression he has made has been positive, and the Yankees will likely be looking to fill a rotation spot (at least in the short term) with Cole having recently gotten an MRI and now set for additional testing on his pitching elbow. While Warren will likely be under consideration for a starting role if Cole does indeed need to miss time, he wouldn't be the lone candidate, with fellow youngster Clayton Beeter -- who has also had a strong spring and who, unlike Warren, is already on the 40-man roster -- probably representing his stiffest competition.