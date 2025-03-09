Warren may begin the regular season as the Yankees' fifth starter due to injuries to Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Luis Gil (lat), Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Gil has already been ruled out for multiple months, and Cole -- who is awaiting the results of tests on his right elbow -- may be sidelined for an extended period as well. If the latter scenario takes place, Warren is likely to be needed as a starter from the get-go, joining Marcus Stroman as replacements in the rotation before the arrival of Opening Day. Warren struggled in his first taste of the big leagues last year, posting a 10.32 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB over 22.2 innings. However, he's pitched very well this spring, giving up just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 11 over eight frames.