The Yankees announced Tuesday that Warren received an invitation to major-league spring training.

Warren, 24, is coming off a 2023 campaign which saw him collect a 3.35 ERA and 149:59 K:BB across 129 innings between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He's arguably the team's top pitching prospect and has a good chance to spend a chunk of 2024 in the Yankees' rotation. Also invited to big-league camp by the Yanks are fellow top prospects Chase Hampton and Spencer Jones.