Warren allowed one earned run off three hits and three walks while striking out two batters across three innings during Monday's Grapefruit League game against Baltimore.

Warren has caught the attention of the Yankees this spring, putting up a 3.52 ERA with eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings. The 24-year-old finished last season in Triple-A, but he may get an opportunity to open the new campaign with the big-league club if Gerrit Cole (elbow) is forced to sit out the early part of the year. If the Yankees instead opt to send Warren back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, there is still a decent chance he makes his MLB debut later in the summer.