Warren has a 2.95 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 21.1 innings over his last four starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Warren, who turned 25 less than two weeks ago, has an ugly stat line for the season (6.53 ERA, 1.46 WHIP), but he's been much more effective lately. The Yankees haven't needed to look to Triple-A for rotation reinforcements lately, but if they do, Warren, along with Yoendrys Gomez or the injured Clayton Beeter (undisclosed) could be options.