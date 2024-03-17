GM Brian Cashman said Sunday that Warren has "kept himself in play" for the Yankees' starting rotation, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

New York is in need of rotation help with Gerrit Cole (elbow) set to begin the season on the injured list, and Warren has been solid during spring training with a 3.52 ERA over 7.2 frames in Grapefruit League action. The 24-year-old righty spent most of last season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and posted a 3.61 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 110:47 K:BB across 99.2 innings. Clayton Beeter, Luis Gil and Cody Poteet are also in the mix with Luke Weaver (neck) banged up.