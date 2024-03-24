The Yankees reassigned Warren to minor-league camp Sunday.

The right-hander made a strong bid for New York's rotation during spring training but ultimately lost out to Luis Gil, who was named the No. 5 starter Sunday. Warren had a 3.61 ERA over 99.2 innings after making his way to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, and it's likely only a matter of time in 2024 before he's called up for his big-league debut.