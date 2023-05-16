Warren has a 2.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 29.1 innings for Double-A Somerset.
The 23-year-old righty upped his strikeout rate from 20.6 percent in 18 Double-A starts last year to 32.2 percent in a return to the level this season. His walk rate has also jumped (from 8.2 percent to 9.9 percent), but his .371 BABIP is also to blame for his overlarge WHIP. Warren's middling strikeout rate in 2022 limited the offseason buzz, but he is trending up this season and should soon get a bump to Triple-A.