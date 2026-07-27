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Yankees' Will Warren: Tagged for six runs in fifth loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Warren (7-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over three-plus innings against the Phillies. He struck out five.

Warren endured his shortest start of the year, allowing six runs to match a season high. Sunday marked the right-hander's first start after the All-Star break, as he was used in relief in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The 27-year-old hasn't earned a win since May 31 and will take a 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 102:36 K:BB across 102 innings (21 appearances) into his next start, tentatively slated for Friday on the road against the Cubs.

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