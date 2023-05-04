Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in a 4-3 extra-inning victory against Cleveland on Wednesday.

Calhoun put New York on the board with his solo shot in the fifth inning, and he came through with a clutch single to plate the tying run in the bottom of the ninth. It was the second straight game with a long ball for the veteran, who did not go deep in any of his first 13 games this season. Calhoun has taken advantage of the assortment of injuries to position players that the Yankees are currently dealing with, as he's started five of the team's past six games.