Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

Calhoun has two homers and a double over his last three games, though that comes just after he endured an 0-for-10 skid. With Aaron Judge (toe) sidelined, Calhoun is seeing somewhat steady playing time of late, and he's starting to make the most of it. The outfielder is at a .246/.316/.426 slash line with five homers, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and seven doubles over 136 plate appearances this year. He should be a fixture in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers, but the Yankees have yet to face a southpaw since Judge landed on the injured list.