Calhoun is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

With starts in three of the Yankees' previous four games, Calhoun appeared to have re-emerged as the team's preferred option at designated hitter, but he'll be back on the bench Wednesday even with Baltimore bringing a right-hander (Tyler Wells) to the hill. Calhoun is likely to lose out on his semi-regular role as soon as Josh Donaldson (hamstring) returns from the 10-day injured list, perhaps in less than a week.