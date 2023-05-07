Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Calhoun appears to have settled in as the Yankees' primary designated hitter, but he's still expected to frequently head to the bench when the team opposes left-handed starting pitchers. Though the Rays are deploying a right-hander (Javy Guerra) as their opening pitcher Sunday, left-hander Josh Fleming is slated to cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen. Calhoun will cede DH duties to Anthony Rizzo in the series finale.