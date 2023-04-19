Calhoun is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth for the Yankees in Wednesday's game against the Angels, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Calhoun should be the team's DH against righties more days than not for the time being with Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) out. The 28-year-old is just 3-for-17 so far with the big club but has some deep-league appeal while he's playing regularly.