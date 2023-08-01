The Yankees outrighted Calhoun to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Calhoun passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment last Friday. The 28-year-old former top prospect had slashed .239/.309/.403 with five homers and 16 RBI through 44 major-league games this season for New York.
