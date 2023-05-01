Calhoun will start in right field and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Guardians.
The lefty-hitting Calhoun was out of the lineup for Sunday's 15-2 loss to the Texas while lefty Martin Perez was starting for the Rangers, but Calhoun went 0-for-1 in a pinch-hitting appearance to bring an end to his modest four-game hitting streak. Though he's sitting on an unremarkable .531 OPS over 41 plate appearances on the season, Calhoun still seems to have recaptured more regular playing time against right-handed pitching while Aaron Judge (hip) remains day-to-day and three other key hitters (Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Harrison Bader) are on the injured list.
