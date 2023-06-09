Calhoun went 3-for-8 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI across both games of a doubleheader against the White Sox on Thursday.

Calhoun led off both games of the twin bill for New York, starting in right field in the matinee and at DH in the nightcap. He accounted for three of the team's five runs in the opener with a run-scoring single and a two-run homer. Calhoun had gone 0-for-10 over his previous four games heading into Thursday, but he looks to be in line for increased playing time with Aaron Judge (toe) on the injured list.