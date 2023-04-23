Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

The lefty-hitting Calhoun was on the bench when the Yankees opposed southpaws Thursday and Friday, but he'll find himself out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale versus a right-hander (Kevin Gausman). With Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) and Josh Donaldson (hamstring) both on the injured list, Calhoun looked like he might have a clear path to regular playing time versus righties, but he's turned in a wretched .136/.208/.182 slash line since being promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 8. Rather than handing regular starts to the struggling Calhoun, manager Aaron Boone looks as though he may prefer to rotate a number of players in the designated-hitter spot.