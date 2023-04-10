Calhoun will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 5 batter Monday in Cleveland.
Calhoun will be making his first start with the Yankees after being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the weekend. The 28-year-old is unlikely to get enough playing time to make a dent in fantasy leagues.
