Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.
His seventh-inning shot off James Karinchak proves to be the game-winning hit, as well as Calhoun's first homer in pinstripes. The 28-year-old has been getting plenty of at-bats lately against right-handed pitching due to all the injuries on the Yankees' roster, and he's responded by batting .304 (7-for-23) while starting six of the last eight games.
