Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 7-4 win against Toronto.
Aaron Judge swatted a solo homer in the first inning, and Calhoun tacked on a two-run shot three batters later to give New York a 3-0 lead. The long ball was Calhoun's first since he homered in back-to-back games against Cleveland on May 2 and May 3, and it snapped a 2-for-14 stretch at the plate over his previous six contests. Calhoun is beginning to see more playing time again, starting three of the Yankees' past four games following a four-contest stretch during which he logged just one at-bat.
More News
-
Yankees' Willie Calhoun: Losing work against RHPs•
-
Yankees' Willie Calhoun: On bench against southpaw•
-
Yankees' Willie Calhoun: Idle versus lefty•
-
Yankees' Willie Calhoun: Goes deep again•
-
Yankees' Willie Calhoun: Swats first homer of season•
-
Yankees' Willie Calhoun: Picking up work versus righties•