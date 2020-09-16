Sawyer had his contract selected by the Yankees on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old joined New York's player pool in mid-August and will now receive a look with the big-league club. Sawyer is the fourth catcher on the roster, so he's unlikely to see much playing time.
