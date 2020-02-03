Play

Sawyer signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday as a non-roster invitee.

Sawyer has yet to appear in the majors over his career, but he'll get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training. The 28-year-old only hit .260/.333/.409 with two home runs over 43 games with Triple-A Rochester in 2019 and will likely serve as organizational catching depth again in 2020.

