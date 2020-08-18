site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-wynston-sawyer-joins-player-pool | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Wynston Sawyer: Joins player pool
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 18, 2020
at
6:26 pm ET 1 min read
Sawyer joined the Yankees' player pool Tuesday.
The 28-year-old has yet to make his big-league debut and will likely serve as little more than organizational depth for the Yankees. He owns a respectable .277/.370/.405 slash line in 66 career Triple-A games.
More News
03/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
02/03/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/16/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
02/22/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
12/15/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.