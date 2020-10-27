Sawyer was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Sawyer spent a brief period of time on the Yankees' active roster but failed to make his big-league debut. He'll remain in an organizational depth role for the club, and it's unlikely his role suddenly expands, as he's heading into his age-29 season with no major-league experience under his belt.
