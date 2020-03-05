Play

Sawyer was reassigned to minor league camp following Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Sawyer is preparing for his 11th minor-league season following a 2019 campaign with Triple-A Rochester in which he hit .260/.333/.409 with 23 runs scored and 20 RBI across 43 games. The 28-year-old will likely continue to serve as organizational catching depth once again in 2020.

